CSK vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 25 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11. CSK have suffered a big blow with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a fractured elbow. MS Dhoni will thus lead the team for the rest of IPL 2025.

Getting CSK's campaign back on track will be a tough task for Dhoni as well. The team is languishing in ninth position in the points table, with four defeats in five matches. Chennai have just not looked in any sync at all in IPL 2025 so far. In their previous match, they went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 18 runs in Mullanpur. Bowling first, CSK conceded 219 and were then held to 201-5.

Defending champions KKR have only performed slightly better than Chennai. They are in sixth place, with two wins and three losses from five games. In their previous match, Kolkata went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by four runs at Eden Gardens. Chasing a big target of 239, they came up with a valiant effort, but fell tantalizingly short in the end.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai and Kolkata have met 30 times in the IPL, with CSK having a 19-10 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two teams ended in no result.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 19

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record at Chepauk

Chennai and Kolkata have met 11 times in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk). CSK have won eight of those matches, while KKR have emerged triumphant in the other three. When the two sides clashed last year at Chepauk, CSK beat KKR by seven wickets.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 8

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

CSK have won three of the last five IPL matches played against KKR, while Kolkata have won the other two. KKR beat CSK by six wickets at Chepauk in the 2023 edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

CSK (141/3) beat KKR (137/9) by 7 wickets, April 8, 2024

KKR (147/4) beat CSK (144/6) by 6 wickets, May 14, 2023

CSK (235/4) beat KKR (186/8) by 49 runs, April 23, 2023

KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2022

CSK (192/3) beat KKR (165/9) by 27 runs, October 15, 2021

