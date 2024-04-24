Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Put into bat after losing the toss, CSK put up 210-4as skipper Ru turaj Gaikwad (108* off 60) hit a brilliant ton. Marcus Stoinis, though, slammed 124* off 63 as LSG pulled off the highest successful IPL chase at the Chepauk.

Stoinis, who hammered 13 fours and six sixes, featured in a momentum-shifting fourth-wicket stand of 70 with Nicholas Pooran (34 off 15). The wonderful stand ended when Pooran miscued a big hit off Matheesha Pathirana. Stoinis, though, single-handedly took Lucknow past the finish line with some superb hitting.

With 47 needed off the last three overs, Stoinis and Deepak Hooda (17* off 6) clubbed Mustafizur Rahman for a six each. In the same over, Stoinis also brought up his 100 off 56 balls. Stoinis and Hooda combined to take 19 off the penultimate over bowled by Pathirana.

The equation came down to 17 off six balls. Stoinis clobbered the first two balls from Mustafizur for six and four. The third delivery, a no-ball, was edged for a boundary. Stoinis then pulled a short ball over short fine leg for four to set off celebrations in the LSG camp.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants had got off to a poor start in their chase as Quinton de Kock (0) dragged a length ball from Deepak Chahar back onto his stumps in the first over. Skipper KL Rahul perished for 16, slapping a length delivery from Mustafizur to extra cover.

Stoinis, who walked in at No. 3, was in excellent hitting rhythm. He whacked Shardul Thakur for consecutive fours in the last over of the powerplay and slammed sixes off Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in consecutive overs.

At the other end, Devdutt Padikkal's poor run continued. He was knocked over for 13 by a pacy delivery from Pathirana.

CSK skipper Gaikwad hits a fabulous ton

Sent into bat by LSG, CSK posted 210-4. Skipper Gaikwad led the way with 108* off 60, while Shivam Dube slammed 66 in 27.

Opening the innings, Ajinkya Rahane (1) perished to a brilliant one-handed catch by Rahul, as he edged a drive off Matt Henry. Gaikwad looked in sublime touch and slapped six boundaries in the first five overs. At the other end, though, Daryl Mitchell (11) fell to an excellent catch by Hooda at midwicket as he pulled a short of length delivery from Yash Thakur.

Gaikwad eased his way to 50 off 28. Jadeja (16 off 19), though, struggled at the other end and gloved a slower bouncer off Mohsin Khan to the keeper. The wicket proved to be a blessing in disguise for CSK as Gaikwad and Dube added 104 in a scintillating stand.

Dube took on Thakur in the 16th over and clobbered him for three consecutive sixes. Gaikwad reached a 56-ball hundred by slamming the LSG pacer for a six and a four in his next over. A full ball was whacked over long-on for a maximum, while a half-volley was driven over extra cover for four.

In the penultimate over, Dube took on Mohsin and whacked him a four and two sixes. Following his run out in the last over, MS Dhoni came in and smashed the only ball he faced for a boundary over midwicket.

CSK vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

There were two brilliant hundreds in the match - from Gaikwad and Stoinis. Neither deserved to end up on the losing side, but one did.

Dube (66 off 27) and Pooran (34 off 15) played fine support acts for their respective sides. It was not a memorable game for bowlers from both teams.

Stoinis was named the Player of the Match for his superb match-winning ton in LSG's chase.

