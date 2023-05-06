CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 49th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

CSK have made no changes to their squad that beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MI, on the other hand, have made two changes to their side. Star batter Tilak Varma misses out due to a small niggle and is replaced by Tristan Stubbs. Raghav Goyal is making his debut for Mumbai, replacing Kumar Kartikeya.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, and Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, and Vishnu Vinod.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni explained that his decision to bowl first was based on the weather forecast.

"We'll bowl first. A bit of rain expected, that's one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us," Dhoni said. "Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we've improved every game, there have been some slip ups, but we need to finish well. We're playing with the same squad."

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, stressed the importance of his side maintaining their momentum as the tournament reaches its business end.

"Going pretty well, had a couple of good games, just about continuing the momentum," Rohit said. "We have some worries, but we've started to do well. It's been challenging to find the right players and the right combinations. We know our strengths and the players who can fit in.

"Two changes for is - Kumar Kartikeya is OUT, a debut for Raghav Goyal. Tilak Varma is ill, he's replaced by Tristan Stubbs."

CSK vs MI Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

