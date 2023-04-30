CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and chose to field first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

CSK have retained the same team for this clash, while PBKS have made one change to their lineup. Left-handed batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia has been added to the playing XI.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Chennai Super Kings: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Shaik Rasheed.

Punjab Kings: Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, and Shivam Singh.

Speaking at the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni highlighted that the heat will play a significant role given that it is a day game. He also pointed out that batting first will give bowlers some much-needed rest.

"We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket," Dhoni said. "When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun.

"IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games that won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan revealed that they would have liked to bat first as well. The senior batter asserted that they are learning from each game and will hope to come all guns blazing against Chennai.

"We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket," Dhawan said.

"There won't be any dew. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on.

"Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change."

CSK vs PBKS Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

