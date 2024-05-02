CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The 49th match of IPL 2024 was a lopsided affair as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a seven-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 1.

After opting to bowl first, the duo of Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar spun a web around the CSK batters, taking wickets at regular intervals. The disciplined bowling attack restricted the high-flying Chennai to just 162 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Chasing 163, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early on, but Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw got together and added 64 runs for the second wicket. Skipper Sam Curran and Shashank Singh also stitched up an unbeaten 50-run partnership to see PBKS over the finishing line.

Now that the match between CSK and PBKS is done and dusted, here's a quick look at the match scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in CSK vs PBKS match, IPL 2024

Several players put in important shifts for PBKS on Wednesday night. However, Harpreet Brar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his splendid bowling spell of 2/17. He claimed the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and the dangerous Shivam Dube.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Harpreet Brar (2/17)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (2 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Jonny Bairstow (7 fours)

Electric Striker of the Match: Rilee Rossouw (strike rate of 186.96)

CSK vs PBKS scorecard

Scorecard of CSK vs PBKS match

Harpreet Brar's 2/17 and Rahul Chahar's 2/16 stifled CSK's batting line-up, who could only manage 162/7 in 20 overs. While skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a hard-fought 62, none of the other batters got stuck in. Shivam Dube was dismissed for a first-ball duck, while Ravindra Jadeja only added two runs.

Jonny Bairstow (46) was the top-scorer for PBKS, while Rilee Rossouw's 23-ball 43 ensured they got over the finishing line comfortably. Richard Gleeson, Shardul Thakur, and Shivam Dube took one wicket each for CSK before Shashank Singh (25*) hit the winning runs for Punjab.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match

Punjab finally won two consecutive games in IPL 2024, while Chennai endured their second home loss. Here's a look at the top statistics and records from the CSK vs PBKS game of IPL 2024:

Punjab Kings now have the joint-most successive wins against Chennai Super Kings in IPL history. PBKS have joined the Mumbai Indians on the list. Both PBKS and MI have recorded five consecutive wins vs CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 62 runs in this match, is now the Orange Cap holder of IPL 2024. The CSK skipper has surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 500 runs. Gaikwad has now scored 509 runs after ten innings. MS Dhoni was dismissed for the first time in IPL 2024 vs PBKS. He was run-out on the last delivery of CSK's innings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback