CSK vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 43 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. Both CSK and SRH have had highly disappointing campaigns. Chennai are last in the points table, with four points from eight games. Hyderabad are above Chennai only because of a slightly better net run rate.

In their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK were hammered by nine wickets. Batting first, they were held to 176-5, a total Mumbai chased down in 15.4 overs. Chennai's top-order woes continued as they struggled to get going in the powerplay. Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube slammed half-centuries, but it was a case of too little, too late.

Hyderabad also went down to Mumbai by seven wickets in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, their horror show with the bat continued as they lost half their side for 35 inside nine overs. Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) and Abhinav Manohar (43 off 27) took SRH to 143-8. However, the total was far from enough as MI cruised home in 15.4 overs.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai and Hyderabad have clashed 21 times in the IPL, with CSK having a significant 16-5 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Both teams won one match each last season.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record.

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6

Matches with No Result - 0

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record at Chepauk

Hyderabad have never beaten Chennai at Chepauk in the IPL. When the teams met at the venue last year, CSK thumped SRH by 78 runs.

Matches Played - 5

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 5

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

Chennai have won three of the last five matches played against Hyderabad in the IPL. SRH won the home game by six wickets last year, while CSK registered a 78-run triumph at Chepauk when the teams met for the second time in IPL 2024.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games.

CSK (212/3) beat SRH (134) by 78 runs, April 28, 2024

SRH (166/4) beat CSK (165/5) by 6 wickets, April 5, 2024

CSK (138/3) beat SRH (134/7) by 7 wickets, April 21, 2023

CSK (202/2) beat SRH (189/6) by 13 runs, May 1, 2022

SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets, April 9, 2022

