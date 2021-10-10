DC vs CSK, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Today match players list & umpires

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the top two teams from the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will meet in Qualifier 1 in Dubai on Sunday. While DC topped the points table with 20 points, CSK registered 18 points from their 14 games.

DC will go into the qualifier having had a mixed time in the run-up to the playoffs. They lost two of their last four league encounters. While their batting crumbled in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bowling and fielding let the team down in their last match versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

CSK, meanwhile, have fared even worse and head into the playoffs on a three-match losing streak. One of the three defeats came against DC in a low-scoring encounter. Delhi also got the better of Chennai by seven wickets when the two teams met during the India leg of IPL 2021.

DC vs CSK - Today Match Playing XI

DC playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c & w), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

DC vs CSK - Full squads

DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c &wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Lukman Meriwala, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Steven Smith, Umesh Yadav, Amit Mishra, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma, Karn Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara

DC vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Illingworth

Third Umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

DC vs CSK - Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

CSK have won the toss and have opted to bowl. They have not made any changes to their playing XI, which means there is no Suresh Raina as Robin Uthappa gets another chance in the middle order.

Speaking after winning the toss, Dhoni said:

“Want to bowl first because most of the guys have felt there's a bit of help for fast bowlers here. And then it goes one-pace. But its not a wicket where things ease down. Its a tough wicket.”

DC, on the other hand, have made one change for the big game, with Tom Curran coming in for Ripal Patel.

