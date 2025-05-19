DC vs GT (18/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With the thumping win, GT qualified for the playoffs and also moved to the top of the points table, with 18 points from 12 matches. Following the result, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (17) and Punjab Kings (17) also qualified for the playoffs.

In a thoroughly dominant performance, Gujarat chased down a target of exactly 200 set by DC in 19 overs, with all their wickets intact. The in-form opening pair of Sai Sudharsan (108* off 61) and skipper Shubman Gill (93* off 53) added an unbroken 205 as Delhi's bowlers looked completely hapless. Thanks to the sensational Sudharsan-Gill stand, GT became the first team to chase a total of 200 in the IPL without losing a wicket.

Sudharsan struck 12 fours and four sixes in his second IPL ton, while Gill hit three fours and smashed seven maximums. Sudharsan took on T Natarajan in the second over and clubbed him for a six and three fours. The boundaries kept flowing as GT cruised to 59-0 at the end of the powerplay.

Axar Patel kept rotating his bowlers around, but none of them, including himself, could make any kind of an impact on Gill and Sudharsan. The latter brought up a 56-ball hundred by launching Kuldeep Yadav for a maximum. Fittingly, he also hit the winning runs by pulling Vipraj Nigam for a six.

KL Rahul's sublime ton in vain

Sent into bat by Gujarat, Delhi got off to yet another poor start as Faf du Plessis (5 off 10) struggled to get going. DC labored their way to 28-1 after five overs. However, KL Rahul (112* off 65) slammed Kagiso Rabada for two sixes and a four in the last over of the powerplay to give the batting side some momentum.

Expand Tweet

Rahul looked in sublime touch once he found his groove and ended up slamming 14 fours and four sixes. The right-handed batter added 90 for the second wicket with Abishek Porel (30 off 19), 45 for the third wicket with skipper Axar (25 off 16) and an unbroken 48 for the fourth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (21* off 10).

DC vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Sudharsan hit a superb ton for GT, while skipper Gil scored an equally brilliant 93* For DC, Rahul top-scored with 112*, while the middle order chipped in with cameos. Sudharsan was named Player of the Match for his undefeated 108 in a match dominated by batters.

