DC vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 29, 2025 08:08 IST
Delhi Capitals have slipped after a great start to IPL 2025. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. DC are fourth in the points table, with 12 points from nine matches. Defending champions KKR are in seventh position, with seven points from nine games.

After an excellent start to their IPL 2025 campaign, which saw them win their first four matches, Delhi have now lost three of their last five games. In their previous match played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, DC went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets. Sent into bat, they were sluggish and only managed 162-8, which RCB chased down in 18.3 overs.

KKR conceded 201 runs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match at the Eden Gardens, which eventually produced no result due to rain. Before that, Kolkata suffered losses against PBKS and Gujarat Titans (GT) by 16 runs and 39 runs, respectively. Their batting has failed to deliver consistently, while their bowling has also lost steam in recent games.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi and Kolkata have met 34 times in the IPL, with KKR having an 18-15 lead in the head-to-head numbers. One match between the two sides produced no result. The two sides clashed twice last season, with KKR winning both games.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 34

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 18

Matches with No Result - 1

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi and Kolkata have met 11 times in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams winning five games each. One match produced no result.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 5

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

Delhi have won three of the last five matches played against Kolkata in the IPL. However, KKR have won the two most recent encounters. They beat DC by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam in IPL 2024 and by seven wickets at Eden Gardens during the same edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

  • KKR (157/3) beat DC (153/9) by 7 wickets, April 29, 2024
  • KKR (272/7) beat DC (166) by 106 runs, April 3, 2024
  • DC (128/6) beat KKR (127) by 4 wickets, April 20, 2023
  • DC (150/6) beat KKR (149/6) by 4 wickets, April 28, 2022
  • DC (215/5) beat KKR (171) by 44 runs, April 10, 2022
Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

