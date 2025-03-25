DC vs LSG: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. In a nail-biting clash that went all the way down to the wire, LSG posted 209-8 after being asked to bat. In the chase, DC recovered from a disastrous start to get over the line with three balls to spare.

Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) played a sensational knock to lift Delhi Capitals to a stupendous victory, while debutant Vipraj Nigam also chipped in with a brilliant cameo of 39 in just 15 balls. The duo added 55 runs at a rapid pace to bring Delhi Capitals back in the contest after they had slipped to 113-6 in the 13th over.

Chasing 210, Delhi lost two wickets in the first over as Jake Fraser-McGurk (1) and Abishek Porel (0) perished to Shardul Thakur. Sameer Rizvi (4) was then caught behind off Manimaran Siddharth as DC lost three wickets with only seven runs on the board. Skipper Axar Patel (22 off 11), Faf du Plessis (29 off 18) and Tristan Stubbs (34 off 22) played handy knocks to keep Delhi's hopes alive.

The victory, though, would have impossible without some sensational clean hitting from Ashutosh under pressure. While Vipraj struck five fours and two sixes, Ashutosh clobbered five fours and as many maximums. With only two wickets in hand, he slammed Ravi Bishnoi for two sixes and a four in the 18th over to bring the equation down to 22 off 12 balls.

In the end, it all came down to six off six balls, with one wicket in hand. After some drama, Ashutosh sealed the deal for Delhi with a straight six off Shahbaz Ahmed to stun LSG, who seemed in complete control of the game at one point.

DC bowlers fought back after shocking start to keep LSG to 209-8

Bowling first, Delhi Capitals got off to a horror start as LSG raced to 133-1 inside 12 overs. Mitchell Marsh (72 off 36) muscled six fours and six sixes, while Nicholas Pooran (75 off 30) slammed six fours and seven maximums. The duo added 87 for the second wicket in a blazing stand to put Lucknow on course for a big total.

Kuldeep Yadav (2-20) and Mitchell Starc (3-42), however, led a commendable fightback for Delhi as Lucknow slipped from 133-1 to 194-8. Kuldeep got the big scalp of Rishabh Pant (0), while Starc ended Pooran's carnage. David Miller (27* off 19) struck the last two balls of the innings for sixes to push LSG to 209.

DC vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Kuldeep and Starc made key contributions for DC with the ball. In the chase, Ashutosh was unstoppable even as Vipraj played a highly valuable cameo.

For LSG, Marsh and Pooran smashed 70s. With the ball, Thakur, Siddharth and Digvesh Rathi picked up two wickets each to keep their team in the hunt.

Ashutosh was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his sensational knock.

