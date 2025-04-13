DC vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match

  • home icon
By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Apr 13, 2025 07:00 IST
DC vs MI, IPL 2025
Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in IPL 2025. (Image Credits: iplt20.com)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 29 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. This will be the evening match of the double-header. DC have made an exceptional start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning four out of four matches. As for MI, they are languishing in ninth position, with four losses in five matches.

Delhi beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their previous match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bowling first, DC recovered from a poor start to restrict RCB to 163-7 as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 2-17 and Vipraj Nigam 2-18. In the chase, KL Rahul (93* off 53) played a spectacular knock.

MI went down to RCB by 12 runs in their previous match in IPL 2025. Bowling first, Mumbai conceded 221-5 as Trent Boult went for 57 runs in his four overs even though he claimed two wickets. In the chase, Tilak Varma (56 off 29) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) gave MI hope. They, however, lost their way in the end.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi and Mumbai have met 35 times in the IPL, with MI having a 19-16 lead in the head-to-head battle. The teams met twice last season, with both teams winning one match apiece.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 35

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 16

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 19

Matches with No Result - 0

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Delhi and Mumbai have met 12 times in the IPL at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with DC having a 7-5 lead in the head-to-head numbers. Delhi registered a 10-run win when the teams clashed at the venue last year.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 7

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians matches

Mumbai have won three of the last five matches played against Delhi in the IPL. DC, however, emerged victorious in the most recent clash between the two sides last year at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here's a summary of the last five Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals games:

  • DC (257/4) beat MI (247/9) by 10 runs, April 27, 2024
  • MI (234/5) beat DC (205/8) by 29 runs, April 7, 2024
  • MI (173/4) beat DC (172) by 6 wickets, April 11, 2023
  • MI (160/5) beat DC (159/7) by 5 wickets, May 21, 2022
  • DC (179/6) beat MI (177/5) by 4 wickets, March 27, 2022
