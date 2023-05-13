DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today's match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have won the toss and opted to field first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

DC have retained the same side that played in their last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). PBKS, on the other hand, have made one change to their lineup, bringing in all-rounder Sikandar Raza in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Delhi Capitals: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, and Abishek Porel.

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, and Mohit Rathee.

Manish Pandey came in as an Impact Player sub for DC in place of Khaleel Ahmed. PBKS pacer Nathan Ellis, on the other hand, replaced centurion Prabhsimran Singh.

Speaking at the toss, DC skipper David Warner predicted that it is going to be a slower surface with spinners playing a significant role.

"We will have a bowl," Warner stated. "It is going to be a slow, low surface, it is not going to change much. There might be some dew later on. The last game was not a good one but winning 4 out of 5 was quite good. The boys have come out with a lot of freedom and a clear mind. The crowd has come out and supported us. We have got the same 16, Ripal goes out and another pacer comes in."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, is hopeful of playing some good cricket and is looking forward to finishing well.

"We would have bowled too but we are batting first, so looking forward to it," Dhawan stated. "I guess, we're adapting to the conditions nicely, we're playing some good cricket and we're not finishing well sometimes. It is beautiful that they are putting up good performances. They are young and maturing and those are great signs. We have got one change – Raza comes back in and Rajapaksa misses out."

DC vs PBKS Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes