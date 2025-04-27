DC vs RCB, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) are facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 46 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC have 12 points from eight matches, with six wins and two losses. RCB also have 12 points to their name, but have played one match more than Delhi.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT), DC got the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their previous match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, Delhi did a great job to restrict LSG to 159-6 as Mukesh Kumar claimed four wickets. In the chase, Abishek Porel and KL Rahul hit half-centuries as DC got over the line in 17.5 overs.

Bengaluru have won three of their last four matches in IPL 2025. In their previous match, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the win, RCB brought an end to their losing streak in home matches in IPL 2025. Batting first Bengaluru scored 205-5 as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hit fifties. Josh Hazlewood (4-33) then starred with the ball.

Today's DC vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Rajat Patidar said:

“I think the wicket is quite good to bat on. I don't think it will change too much. We like to chase.”

Bengaluru have made one change - Jacob Bethell comes in for Phil Salt, who is down with fever. For Delhi, Faf du Plessis is back in the playing XI.

DC vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

DC Impact Subs: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact Subs: Liam Livingstone, Devdutt Padikkal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

Today's DC vs RCB pitch report

“At times in Delhi, you get surfaces which are high-scoring and a belter. But today’s surface is very dry. There is not a lot of live grass on the pitch. There was 4.1 degrees of turn in the match against Mumbai, but not that much help for the pacers.” - Graeme Swann and Aaron Finch

Today's DC vs RCB match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi , Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Mohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

DC vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Mohit Krishnadas

TV umpire: Sai Darshan Kumar

Match Referee: Iqbal Siddiqui

