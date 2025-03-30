DC vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 10 of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. This will be the day match of a double-header and will get underway at 3:30 PM IST.

DC began their IPL 2025 campaign with a thrilling one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, Delhi conceded 209-8. It could have been far worse but for Kuldeep Yadav (2-20) and Mitchell Starc (3-42). In the chase, they crumbled to 7-3. However, Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) and Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15) starred in a brilliant chase.

After beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs, SRH suffered a five-wicket loss in their previous match against LSG. Batting first, Hyderabad were held to 190-9 in the home clash. Travis Head top-scored with 47 off 28, but the big knock was missing. LSG chased down the total with ease in 16.1 overs as Nicholas Pooran (70 off 26) and Mitchell Marsh (52 off 31) continued their impressive form.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 24 times in the IPL, with SRH having a 13-11 lead in the head-to-head battle. The two sides clashed once last season, with Hyderabad registering a thumping 67-run win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 24

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 11

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in Visakhapatnam

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met twice in Visakhapatnam, which sometimes serves as DC's home ground apart from their main venue - the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC have won both their matches against SRH at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

Delhi have won three of the last five matches against Hyderabad in the IPL. SRH have, however, tasted victories in the last two clashes. Before their 67-run win last year, they beat Delhi by nine runs in an away game in the 2023 edition.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

SRH (266/7) beat DC (199) by 67 runs, April 20, 2024

SRH (197/6) beat DC (188/6) by 9 runs, April 29, 2023

DC (144/9) beat SRH (137/6) by 7 runs, April 24, 2023

DC (207/3) beat SRH (186/8) by 21 runs, May 5, 2022

DC (139/2) beat SRH (134/9) by 8 wickets, Sep 22, 2021

