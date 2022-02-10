"Some guys might have the life-changing auction go their way" - Dean Elgar keeping an eye on the IPL mega-auction

South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has an eye on the IPL 2022 mega-auction despite not registering for the event. Elgar thinks playing in the IPL is undoubtedly a life-changing opportunity.

Of the 590 players registered for the auction, 33 are South African. The list includes Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Rassie van der Dussen, amongst others.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Test series in New Zealand, Elgar admitted that he would be the first to congratulate all South Africans getting an IPL deal. Elgar said, as quoted by News24:

"Some guys might have the life-changing auction go their way and I'll be the first guy to come and congratulate them because beers will be on them. I know I'm definitely not in that auction because I can't stand another year of disappointment of not getting the satisfaction of knowing I'll retire in two years' time because of getting a million-dollar contract."

"I'm a lot more optimistic than that, but I also see it as an opportunity for someone to have their lives changed through the cricket they have played."

While the IPL will not affect the Proteas' preparation for the series in New Zealand (starting 17th February), it could impact the home series against Bangladesh. The same is scheduled for mid-March to early April, comprising of two Tests and three ODIs.

"We just need to make sure that guys are aligned and focussing on the bigger picture for us" - Dean Elgar

South Africa cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The 34-year old wants the cricketers to keep a majority of focus on performing well against New Zealand and the international fixtures beyond that. Dean Elgar added:

"We can only control getting the guys in the right mindset to focus on the two-match series against New Zealand. We just need to make sure that guys are aligned and focussing on the bigger picture for us, which is following our processes and they still have to play for us."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Catch every move from the mega auction:



Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @DisneyPlusHS The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin.Catch every move from the mega auction:Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin.Catch every move from the mega auction:Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/ECigmZQtBN

Also Read Article Continues below

The IPL auction will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 33. The tournament is likely to commence on March 27.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar