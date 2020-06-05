Deepak Chahar believes IPL will be a great way to start the season

Deepak Chahar has said that the IPL would be a great way to start the season after a long break.

However, Deepak Chahar has also said that the players would need a camp to get back in the groove leading up to the IPL.

Deepak Chahar believes that the season should start with the IPL

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar believes that with things slowly coming back on track, IPL would be the best way for the country to return to cricketing action. According to the pacer the number of games that the IPL has, it would get the players into their rhythm.

Speaking to IANS, Deepak Chahar also mentioned that playing Tests or ODIs immediately after such a long break could lead to the body going through a breakdown because of that load.

“We will need to slowly get back into the system and I believe that IPL could be the perfect vehicle for us to return to cricketing action. It helps that we have a lot of games and that gets you into the rhythm. If you make a player play an ODI or Test immediately after the break, the body might break down due to the load. Like when you hit the gym, you don't do a 100kg bench press to start with,” Deepak Chahar said.

Deepak Chahar also believes that the players need to have a camp before the IPL

The Chennai Super Kings pacer believes that the IPL will help all cricketers playing in it since it always has an extremely high level of competition. Deepak Chahar also added that a camp before the league gets underway would be necessary to help players get back ‘in the groove’ after what has been a very long break.

"Similarly, playing the IPL will help not just the bowlers, but all cricketers as the level of competition you get here is top-class. But we do need a proper camp before the IPL starts so that we can get back into the groove after this phase away from the game," he said.

The Indian cricket team haven’t played competitive cricket since the Test series in New Zealand which ended in March. While their series against South Africa was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL, which was set to begin on March 29, has been suspended indefinitely.

NEWS : IPL 2020 suspended till further notice



More details here - https://t.co/ZmC2xndkUN pic.twitter.com/zWVIeI61hK — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2020