Deepak Chahar set to miss the majority of IPL 2022 - Reports

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) record acquisition Deepak Chahar will reportedly miss a huge portion of IPL 2022, if not the whole season.

The 29-year-old suffered a quadricep tear in the recent T20I series against the West Indies. The injury ruled him out of the subsequent T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Chahar was re-bought by the defending champions for a whopping sum of INR 14 crore at the mega auction in Bengaluru last month. CSK secured the services of the swing bowler following a late entry in the raging bidding war between franchises at the auction table.

According to reports, Chennai Super Kings' 14-crore buy, Deepak Chahar will miss most part of the IPL, if not the entire tournament.

The bowler's acquisition marked the first time that the four-time IPL champions spent in excess of INR 10 crore on a player. However, CSK have suffered an early blow with the player unlikely to recover from his injury in time.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the franchise's strike bowler will require several weeks for his muscle injury to heal.

CSK management are currently waiting for the final assessment by the medical team and the physios at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the Agra-born player is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The BCCI did not disclose the extent of the injury Chahar inflicted in the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata.

Deepak Chahar would be a big miss for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022

Deepak Chahar's absence could prove to be a huge blow for CSK. The bowler has often been MS Dhoni's go-to weapon, especially in the powerplay overs.

With the IPL taking place in Maharashtra, the skipper could have used the pacer in swing-friendly conditions in the Western state.

Best bowling figures in the 2021 IPL:



5-15: Andre Russell

5-27: Harshal Patel

4-13: Deepak Chahar

4-24: Amit Mishra

4-27: Rahul Chahar

4-29: Deepak Chahar



Both Deepak and Rahul Chahar are the joint-second leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far.



Both Deepak and Rahul Chahar are the joint-second leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

The 29-year-old was formidable in the first leg of the 2021 IPL, where CSK played a majority of their matches at Wankhede.

The budding all-rounder also has a good bowling record in Pune, from his stint with the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017.

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Verma, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne.

