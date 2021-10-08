"Deepak planned to propose to Jaya during the playoff match, but MS Dhoni changed his mind" - Deepak Chahar's father Lokendra Singh Chahar

CSK bowler Deepak Chahar's father, Lokendra Singh Chahar, shed light on his son's plans to propose to his long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj. He revealed Deepak Chahar wanted to propose during the playoffs, but MS Dhoni advised him to do it during the league game itself.

The CSK pacer stole the limelight yesterday during the aftermath of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai. After the match ended, Deepak Chahar went into the stands, to make his grand romantic gesture.

He proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj by going down on one knee. Deepak instantly received a positive 'yes' from his partner, which ensured a happy ending.

Speaking to Jagran, Lokendra Singh Chahar opened up about his son's eventful engagement at the cricket ground and said:

"At the behest of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he changed his mind and proposed Jaya during the league match. Deepak's plan was to propose Jaya during the playoff match. He had informed the team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni about this. However, MS Dhoni asked him to do so in a league match instead of the playoffs. After this Deepak changed his decision. "

Deepak Chahar informed his family beforehand about his plan

Lokendra Singh Chahar also disclosed that Deepak had intimated family members beforehand of his plans to propose to Jaya Bhardwaj. Speaking about the duo's marriage plans and family reaction, he said:

"Deepak had given this information to the family. We were very happy about this. 180 countries have seen the ring ceremony of Deepak and Jaya. Both the families will sit together and decide the date of marriage when they come back."

Even though Deepak Chahar had a memorable day off the field, he had a forgettable showing in CSK's final league game of the season yesterday. He ended up with figures of 1/48 after bowling his four overs against PBKS.

