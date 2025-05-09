Delhi Capitals announce DC vs GT ticket refund after IPL 2025 suspended for one week

Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced that tickets will be refunded for the IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), originally scheduled at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 11.

The announcement comes after the suspension of IPL 2025 for one week. DC's previous outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on May 8 got called off midway through the contest.

The franchise confirmed the refund of tickets for the GT clash on their X handle, stating:

"Match cancelled. Tickets will be refunded. Further details to follow."

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) similarly confirmed ticket refunds to the fans for their next IPL 2025 matches earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the statement from IPL regarding the one-week suspension read (via IPL X handle):

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders."

58 of the 70 league stage games have been played, with another 16 left, including the playoffs. GT are atop the points table with eight wins in 11 outings, while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the bottom with three wins in 12 matches.

DC stuttered after a sensational start to IPL 2025

DC got off to a sensational start in their IPL 2025 campaign, winning their first four games without much trouble. However, frequent changes to the batting order saw them stutter after the initial surge.

Axar Patel's men lost four of their next six games to slip from the top spot to the middle of the pack. Their last two outings have been called off due to rain (against SRH) and technical issues (against PBKS).

With the point splits for the PBKS encounter undecided, DC are on 13 points in 11 matches. They find themselves just outside the top four at fifth place in the points table

