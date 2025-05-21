Delhi Capitals send out specially-signed jerseys to McLaren's F1 stars amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) sent out specially signed jerseys to McLaren's F1 stars during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The players and staff of the Capitals signed the jerseys, which were then sent to McLaren's F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
DC batter Karun Nair and pacer Mitchell Starc were seen taking the jerseys around to be signed by the players in a video posted by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter).
Skipper Axar Patel was among the first to sign and also wished them luck.
"All the best for your F1 season. Go and rock it," he said.
Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, and Dushmantha Chameera were among the other players who signed the jerseys. Further, Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen also signed the jersey.
"He is my favorite F1 driver because he plays golf. Lando, you are number one for one reason," Pietersen said while signing.
Karun Nair and Mitchell Starc signed the jerseys themselves at the end as well. Karun also had a message for Lando and Piastri.
"Go well guys. You;re doing great at the moment. Really happy to see McLaren where they are after the lat few years. Hoping you guys have a great season," he said.
Watch the video of the same posted by Delhi Capitals on X here:
Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in must-win encounter
Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win clash on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. Delhi are placed fifth with six wins and 13 points from 12 games.
A win here for MI will take them to 16 points and seal their spot in the playoffs. Three teams have already qualified, with just one spot remaining. Therefore, for Delhi Capitals to stay in the hunt, they need to defeat MI.
Delhi faced a massive ten-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match.
