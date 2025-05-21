Delhi Capitals send out specially-signed jerseys to McLaren's F1 stars amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) sent out specially signed jerseys to McLaren's F1 stars during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The players and staff of the Capitals signed the jerseys, which were then sent to McLaren's F1 stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Ad

DC batter Karun Nair and pacer Mitchell Starc were seen taking the jerseys around to be signed by the players in a video posted by the franchise on X (formerly Twitter).

Skipper Axar Patel was among the first to sign and also wished them luck.

"All the best for your F1 season. Go and rock it," he said.

Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul, Mohit Sharma, and Dushmantha Chameera were among the other players who signed the jerseys. Further, Delhi Capitals mentor Kevin Pietersen also signed the jersey.

Ad

Trending

"He is my favorite F1 driver because he plays golf. Lando, you are number one for one reason," Pietersen said while signing.

Karun Nair and Mitchell Starc signed the jerseys themselves at the end as well. Karun also had a message for Lando and Piastri.

"Go well guys. You;re doing great at the moment. Really happy to see McLaren where they are after the lat few years. Hoping you guys have a great season," he said.

Ad

Watch the video of the same posted by Delhi Capitals on X here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in must-win encounter

Delhi Capitals will be up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win clash on Wednesday, May 21, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI are fourth on the table with seven wins and 14 points from 12 matches. Delhi are placed fifth with six wins and 13 points from 12 games.

A win here for MI will take them to 16 points and seal their spot in the playoffs. Three teams have already qualified, with just one spot remaining. Therefore, for Delhi Capitals to stay in the hunt, they need to defeat MI.

Delhi faced a massive ten-wicket defeat against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their last match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More