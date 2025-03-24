Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and LSG’s last match in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 4 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season in Vizag on Monday, March 24. The two teams have locked horns five times in the T20 league. The Super Giants have emerged victorious on three occasions, while the Capitals have won the remaining two games. Both of their victories came in the last season.

DC beat Lucknow by 19 runs in their last meeting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi last year. Asked to bat first, the Capitals put up 208/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk departed for a two-ball duck but Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope put up a 92-run partnership for the second wicket. Porel smashed a quickfire 58 off 33 balls, including four sixes and five boundaries. Hope also chipped in with 38 off 27 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 33 off 23. Tristan Stubbs (57* off 25) and Axar Patel (14* off 10) then provided the final touches to help the team cross 200.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the leading wicket-taker for LSG with two wickets but conceded 51 runs in his four overs. Arshad Khan and Ravi Bishnoi also scalped one wicket each.

DC vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits:Sportskeeda]

In response, LSG managed 189/9. The top order failed miserably, leaving the Super Giants reeling at 71/5. Nicholas Pooran produced a fighting knock with 61 off 27 balls, comprising four maximums and six boundaries. Meanwhile, Arshad Khan hit an unbeaten 58 off 33 deliveries with the help of five maximums and three boundaries.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for DC, returning with figures of 3/34 in his four overs. Khaleel Ahmed, Axar Patel, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs scalped one wicket each.

DC vs LSG scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL match

LSG beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in their last IPL outing last season.

Put in to bat first, the Super Giants posted 214/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul top scored with 55 off 41 balls, comprising three sixes and as many boundaries. Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with 75 off 29 deliveries, including eight maximums and five boundaries. Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Krunal Pandya also chipped in with 28 (22), 22* (10), and 12* (7), respectively.

Meanwhile, Nuwan Thusara and Piyush Chawla picked up three wickets apiece for Mumbai.

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, MI managed 196/6 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma provided a blistering start with 68 off 38 deliveries with the help of three maximums and 10 boundaries. Naman Dhir later produced a fighting knock, hitting an unbeaten 62 off 28 but didn’t get enough support from the other end. Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, and skipper Hardik Pandya returned with figures of 23 (20), 14 (15), and 16 (13), respectively.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each for LSG, while Krunal Pandya and Mohsin Khan bagged one wicket apiece.

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

