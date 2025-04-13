Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and MI's last match in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the evening clash on Sunday, April 13.

The two teams have locked horns 35 times in IPL, with MI leading DC by 19-16 in head-to-head battles. In their last meeting, Delhi beat Mumbai by 10 runs in match 43 of IPL 2024.

Invited to bat first, DC posted a mammoth 257/4 in 20 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed 84 runs off 27 balls at a strike rate of 311.11, hitting six maximums and 11 boundaries. Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, and Rishabh Pant chipped in with 36 (27), 41 (17), and 29 (19), respectively. Tristan Stubbs scored 48 not out off 25 deliveries, comprising two sixes and six boundaries. Axar Patel also added an unbeaten 11 off six deliveries to the scorecard.

Mohammad Nabi, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, and Piyush Chawla bagged one wicket apiece.

MI vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Mumbai managed 247/9. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan perished early, but the middle order put up a fight. Tilak Varma smashed 63 runs off 32 balls, comprising four sixes and as many boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya smashed 26 (13) and 46 (24), respectively. Tim David and Piyush Chawla contributed 37 (17) and 10 (4), respectively.

Mukesh Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar starred with the ball for DC, finishing with figures of 3/59 and 3/34, respectively. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets.

MI vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL game

DC beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their last IPL match in Bengaluru on April 10.

After opting to bowl first, the Capitals restricted RCB to 163/7 despite a promising start from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, who added 61 runs for the first wicket. Salt looked brilliant for 37 off 17 balls before falling prey to an unfortunate run out. Kohli soon threw away his wicket on 22 off 14.

Skipper Rajat Patidar followed Kohli to the dugout after being well set on 25 off 23. Later, Tim David and Krunal Pandya scored 37* (20) and a run-a-ball 18, respectively, to help the team reach a fighting total.

Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball for Delhi, returning with two wickets apiece, conceding only 17 and 18 in their quota of four overs. Mohit Sharma and Mukesh Kumar bagged one wicket apiece.

DC vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, Delhi achieved the target with 13 balls in hand. The visitors were reeling at 30/3 and later 58/4, but KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs shared an unbeaten 111-run partnership to take the team home.

Rahul smashed 93 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47, including six maximums and seven boundaries. Stubbs chipped in with an unbeaten 38 off 23, hitting one six and four boundaries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a fighting effort with the ball for RCB, finishing with figures of 2/26, while Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma shared one wicket apiece.

DC vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

MI's scorecard from their last IPL match

MI lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 12 runs at home in their last IPL fixture on April 7.

Asked to bat first, RCB put up 221/5 in 20 overs. Phil Salt departed for just four runs, but Virat Kohli looked solid for 67 runs off 42 balls with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries. Devdutt Padikkal ably supported him with 37 off 22.

Skipper Rajat Patidar led by example, smashing 64 off 32 balls at a stunning strike rate of 200, hitting four sixes and five boundaries. Later, Jitesh Sharma scored an unbeaten 40 off 19, including four sixes and two boundaries.

Captain Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult picked up two wickets apiece for Mumbai, while Vignesh Puthur bagged one wicket.

MI vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

In response, MI managed 209/9. The openers failed to deliver with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton perishing for identical 17-run scores. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 22 (18) and 28 (26), respectively.

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya struck 56 (29) and 42 (15) but couldn’t stay till the end to take the team past the finish line.

MI vs RCB 2025 scorecard.

Krunal Pandya starred with the ball for RCB, returning with a career-best figures of 4/45, while Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal bagged two wickets apiece. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scalped one wicket.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



