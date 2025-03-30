Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of DC and SRH's last match in IPL 2025 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 in Vizag on Sunday, March 30. The two teams have locked horns 24 times in the T20 league, with the Hyderabad-based franchise leading the Capitals by 13-11 in the head-to-head.

Ad

The Pat Cummins-led side beat DC by 67 runs in their last meeting in match 35 of IPL 2024 held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Asked to bat first, SRH put up 266/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring a quickfire 89 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 278.12, including six maximums and 11 boundaries. He was ably supported by his opening partner Abhishek Sharma, who struck 46 off 12 deliveries, in an innings featuring six maximums and two boundaries. The duo stitched together a 131-run partnership for the first wicket.

Ad

Trending

Shahbaz Ahmed provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 59 off 29 balls, hitting five maximums and two boundaries. Nitish Reddy also chipped in with 37 off 27. Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker for DC, finishing with figures of 4/55. Mukesh Kumar and Axar Patel also bagged one wicket apiece.

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, the Capitals were bundled out for 199 in 19.1 overs. They lost their openers early but Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel produced a fighting display with the bat, returning with scores of 65 (18) and 42 (22), respectively. Rishabh Pant also chipped in with 44 off 35, including one six and five boundaries.

Ad

T Natarajan was the pick of the bowlers for SRH, returning with stunning figures of 4/19 while Mayank Markande and Nitish Reddy bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar each also scalped a wicket.

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 scorecard.

DC's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

DC beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket in their last IPL outing in Vizag on Monday, March 24. Asked to bat first, the Super Giants posted 209/8 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram perished cheaply but Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran put on a show with the bat.

Ad

The duo shared an 87-run partnership for the second wicket. Pooran smashed a quickfire 75 off 30 balls at a strike rate of 250, hitting seven maximums and six boundaries. Marsh was also brilliant for his 72 off 36 deliveries, hitting six maximums and as many fours. The visitors, though, lost the plot and suffered a collapse.

Later, David Miller chipped in with an unbeaten 27 off 19 balls to take the team past 200, including two consecutive sixes off the last two deliveries.

Ad

Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball for DC, finishing with figures of 3/42 and 2/20, respectively. Meanwhile, Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar scalped one wicket apiece.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, DC achieved the target with three balls to spare. Chasing 210, the Capitals were reeling at 7/3 but Faf du Plessis, skipper Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs steadied the innings with 29 (18), 22 (11), and 34 (22), respectively. Ashutosh Sharma and Vipraj Nigam then played match-winning knocks to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for Delhi.

Ad

Nigam scored a quickfire 39 off 15 balls, including two maximums and five boundaries. Ashutosh stayed unbeaten on 66 off 31 deliveries, hitting six five maximums and as many fours. The Madhya Pradesh batter smashed a six to take his team over the line.

Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets apiece for the Super Giants.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

Unlike DC, SRH lost to LSG by five wickets in their last IPL game in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27.

Ad

Put in to bat first, SRH were restricted to 190/9 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur dented the start with his double strike but Travis Head looked solid for his 47 off 28 balls, in a knock comprising three sixes and five boundaries. Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, and Aniket Verma chipped in with knocks of 32 (28), 26 (17), and 36 (13), respectively.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the LSG, finishing with scintillating figures of 4/34. Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Prince Yadav also picked up one wicket each.

Ad

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Giants achieved the target with 23 balls to spare. Aiden Markram departed for just one run but Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran again delivered with the bat in their second consecutive innings.

Ad

Marsh struck 52 off 31 balls with the help of two maximums and seven boundaries. Pooran also smacked a quickfire 70 off 26, including six maximums and as many fours. Abdul Samad guided the team over the line with his 22* off eight deliveries.

SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 scorecard.

SRH captain Pat Cummins was the leading wicket-taker with two wickets. Mohammad Shami, Adam Zampa, and Harshal Patel scalped one wicket apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback