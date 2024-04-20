Delhi rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the DC vs SRH match in IPL 2024?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, April 20.

The Capitals are currently placed sixth in the table with as many points. They have won three out of seven games, including two on the trot. DC convincingly defeated the Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets in their last game. They bowled out the Titans for 89 runs before chasing down the total in just 8.5 overs.

SRH, on the other hand, have been one of the most exciting teams in the competition. They are currently placed fourth in the standings with eight points, including four wins and two defeats in six games. Hyderabad are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to keep their momentum going, with the race for the playoffs heating up.

With both teams vying for a win, a cracker of a contest beckons fans in Delhi. Much to their delight, there is no chance of rainfall on the forecast, and fans can witness an uninterrupted contest. There will be very minimal cloud cover as well, and clear skies are expected.

Meanwhile, the temperature will hover between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidity in the 30s.

"We're running into the freight train next game" - DC bowling coach James Hopes ahead of SRH clash

The SunRisers batting unit has been one of the most feared in this edition of the IPL. They have already posted two 250+ totals, including the highest-ever total in the history of the tournament.

When asked about how the home side plan to stop them, Delhi's bowling coach James Hopes told the media:

"We're running into the freight train next game, which is SRH. We've already started preparing for that. So we're hopeful if we have a good week and a half we are going to be right around the top four."

How can Delhi stop SRH's batters from scoring big? Let us know in the comments.

