Devdutt Padikkal departs for 50 as Nitish Rana juggles to make easy catch look difficult in RCB vs RR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) player Nitish Rana took a juggling catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal in their IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24. The left-hander holed out to Rana at short cover, who failed to keep eyes on the ball as it hit him on his thigh before he juggled thrice and held on to the catch. As a result, Padikkal perished for 50 off 27 balls, comprising three sixes and four boundaries.
The dismissal came in the 17th over of RCB’s innings. Sandeep Sharma bowled a slower ball angling away outside off, and Padikkal tried to play towards the extra cover but spooned it to Rana. With the dismissal, the Royals bounced back with two big wickets of Kohli and Padikkal in back-to-back overs.
Watch the video below:
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smash half-centuries as RCB set a 206-run target for RR in the IPL 2025 match
Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal helped RCB put up 205/5 against RR in their IPL 2025 game. Kohli top-scored with 70 runs off 42 balls with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries.
The 36-year-old was ably supported by his opening partner Phil Salt, who contributed 26 off 23 deliveries, hitting four boundaries. He then added a 95-run partnership with Padikkal for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Tim David and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 22 (14) and 20* (10), respectively.
Sandeep Sharma starred with the ball for the Royals, picking up two wickets. Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer also scalped one wicket apiece.
With five wins in eight outings, RCB are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side are searching for their first win of this season at their home ground.
On the other hand, Riyan Parag's RR will be keen to avenge their nine-wicket loss against the Bengaluru-based franchise earlier this season. They have managed just two wins in eight games so far.
Follow the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
