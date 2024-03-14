"Devdutt Padikkal is a fantastic addition" - Aakash Chopra on Lucknow Super Giants' strengths heading into IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons Devdutt Padikkal is a great acquisition for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) heading into IPL 2024.

LSG traded in the left-handed batter from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. In return, they gave Avesh Khan to the Jaipur-based franchise.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Lucknow Super Giants' strengths. He termed Padikkal's inclusion a positive move, saying (6:40):

"I think Devdutt Padikkal is a fantastic addition. A question will definitely be there about where they should get him to bat. I want him to open. Along with him, Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock. My heart says Quinton de Kock because if I play him 14 matches, he will play at least five game-changing knocks."

The former India opener noted that LSG have a strong overseas contingent.

"This team has lots of all-rounders. Their overseas bunch is extremely strong. They have Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, David Willey, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Shamar Joseph and Naveen-ul-Haq. So they do have a fairly decent overseas squad and many of them are all-rounders," Chopra elaborated (5:55).

"You can see Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers, and Quinton de Kock is a wicketkeeper. Then you have got Nicholas Pooran, who is a wicketkeeper. Ashton Turner is an all-rounder. There are plenty of options to play around," the former KKR player added.

Chopra opined that Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, and Marcus Stoinis should be three of the four overseas players in LSG's playing XI. He added that either Shamar Joseph or Naveen-ul-Haq can be the fourth one.

"It's a team filled with all-rounders" - Aakash Chopra on the presence of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in Lucknow Super Giants' squad

Deepak Hooda is one of the Indian all-rounders in LSG's squad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that the Lucknow Super Giants have a couple of Indian all-rounders as well.

"Then they have Deepak Hooda. His recent first-class form was very good. Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul, and another all-rounder in the form of Krunal Pandya. Deepak Hooda is also an all-rounder. It's a team filled with all-rounders," he said (7:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that LSG have a decent spin-bowling trio.

"They have options in spin bowling. They have Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya. So they will have eight overs of decent spin and then they always used Mishra as an Impact Player," Chopra stated.

Chopra added that the Lucknow Super Giants also have a good pace-bowling unit, with the likes of Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Shamar Joseph in the mix. He concluded by claiming that KL Rahul and company are a very decent team.

Poll : Will Devdutt Padikkal be the Lucknow Super Giants' highest run-scorer in IPL 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion