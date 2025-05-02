Devdutt Padikkal provides crucial update on Phil Salt's availability for RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal has issued an update regarding Phil Salt's recovery from injury ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The England international had missed the team's win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27 due to a fever.

In his absence, RCB had to promote Jacob Bethell as a makeshift opener. The move did not pan out well as the debutant was dismissed for 12 runs off six balls by Axar Patel in the third over.

Salt has been an integral part in RCB's batting unit in the ongoing season. The explosive opener makes it a point to go hard against the new ball, giving the middle-order a lucrative platform to capitalize on.

He had played a crucial role in RCB's historic win over CSK at the Chepauk earlier this season. His 16-ball 32 rattled the five-time winners, but his presence for the reverse fixture is yet to be confirmed.

Padikkal mentioned that Salt is in touch with the medical team, and a call regarding his inclusion in the playing XI will be taken soon.

"To be honest, he's been in touch with the medical team. I'm not really privy to what has gone on in terms of the conversations, but hopefully he'll be back soon," Padikkal told Cricbuzz ahead of the contest.

RCB are eyeing a return to the top spot with a win over their southern rivals. The Rajat Patidar-led side have amassed 14 points in 10 matches, and could overtake MI with their match in hand.

Phil Salt has scored 239 runs in nine IPL 2025 matches

The RCB opening batter has provided an impact in nearly all of RCB's home matches on tricky surfaces. He has scored 239 runs in the campaign so far, with an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 168.30.

The weather forecast makes for a grim reading as heavy rain is expected in the evening on Saturday. The Chinnaswamy has already witnessed a rain-curtailed encounter when RCB faced PBKS in a 14-over game after a delayed start.

