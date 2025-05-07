Dewald Brevis hammers Vaibhav Arora for a massive six during a 30-run over in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

South Africa and Chennai Super Kings batter Dewald Brevis smashed a huge six against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (May 7) as the two teams squared off at the Eden Gardens. The Proteas batter smashed Vaibhav Arora for 30 runs in the 11th over of the second innings.
Brevis walked out to bat at number six at the end of the fifth over as CSK were reduced to 56/4. The right-handed batter bided his time against KKR's spinners before unleashing against Vaibhav Arora.
He was on strike against Vaibhav Arora in the 11th over of the chase. On the first delivery, Brevis hit the ball flat and straight, but managed to get it long enough for a six as Angkrish Raghuvanshi shelled a tough chance. The batter then scored consecutive boundaries and followed it up with two sixes and a four to end the over.
Take a look at one of the shots he played during the over:
The 30-run over ensured Brevis scored his first half-century in the IPL. He was dismissed in the 13th over, with his knock ending on 52 runs off 25 balls.
Chennai Super Kings register their third win of the season, beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a thriller
Chasing 180 runs for a win, Chennai Super Kings got a rampant start in the powerplay, scoring 62 runs but also losing five wickets. At the top of the order, replacement batter Urvil Patel (31 off 11) gave a good start while Shivam Dube (45 off 40) and Dewald Brevis ensured CSK remained in the game. MS Dhoni dealt a fatal blow, hitting a six in the final over, while Anshul Kamboj hit a boundary to seal the game with two wickets in hand.
Batting first, KKR scored 179/6 in their 20 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 33) and Andre Russell (38 off 21) top-scoring for the defending champions. This was their sixth loss of the season, virtually ending their hopes of making the playoffs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS