Dewald Brevis juggles the ball thrice and holds on to sensational catch to dismiss Shashank Singh in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' batter Dewald Brevis took a sensational catch at the boundary ropes to see the back of Punjab Kings' batter Shashank Singh today (April 30). The match was played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Batting first, Brevis joined Sam Curran in the middle when CSK found themselves 48/3 at the end of the first six overs. He stuck around in the middle with Curran and put together 78 runs in 50 deliveries before he was dismissed for 32 runs in 26 balls.

In the field, Brevis pulled off a moment that will be etched in the minds of the CSK fans for the rest of the season. Batting in the 18th over, Shashank Singh smashed a four followed by a six on the next delivery and looked to repeat the same, but he couldn't get enough distance on that one. Using multiple attempts, Brevis juggled the ball around and kept perfect contact with the ball, completing a stunning catch.

Take a look at the catch below:

Shashank Singh did a fine job after being promoted to number five in the batting order, scoring 23 runs in 12 deliveries. He became the fourth wicket to fall, with him being replaced by Suryansh Shedge.

Chennai Super Kings suffer their fifth home defeat, lose to the Punjab Kings for the second time in the season

Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Having been put in to bat first, CSK were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. For the hosts, Sam Curran (88 off 47) and Dewald Brevis (32 off 26) top-scored while Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines, grabbing a hat-trick in the 19th over of the innings.

Punjab Kings lost one opener early, but then half centuries from Prabhsimran Singh (54 off 36) and Shreyas Iyer (72 off 41) ensured PBKS sailed home to a four-wicket win. This win ensures PBKS have won both their matches against CSK.

