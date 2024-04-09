"Dhoni bhai instructed Jaddu bhai,'I will go for batting but you just act like you are going'" - Tushar Deshpande on the CSK icon's cameo 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans got to see MS Dhoni bat at the Chepauk after a long time, and although it was only a three-ball cameo, it was more than enough for the home crowd. The legendary cricketer walked out to bat at No. 5 following Shivam Dube's dismissal in the 17th over, with the defending champions only three runs away from victory.

Dhoni's arrival triggered an instant spike in decibel levels, and while the fans wished for him to finish the game off in style, he returned the strike to Ruturaj Gaiwkad, who eventually wrapped things up with a boundary.

Dhoni had a two-ball stint at the crease against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) as well. However, his best moment of the season so far came against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag, where he struck 37 runs off just 16 deliveries.

Tushar Deshpande recalled Dhoni telling Jadeja that he would step out to bat.

"Dhoni bhai instructed Jaddu bhai,'I will go for batting but you just act like you are going.'" I overheard that in the changing room," Deshpande told Ravindra Jadeja in a post-match interaction.

"He just showed a glimpse of himself out in the middle and fans got their money's worth," Jadeja responded

Dhoni remained unbeaten on one run off three deliveries as CSK returned to winning ways. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had suffered two back-to-back losses away from home against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the SunRisers Hyderabad recently.

"Jaddu bhai took a great catch" - Tushar Deshpande on his first-ball strike to dismiss Phil Salt in CSK vs KKR

Right from the toss, things went in CSK's favor as they made a memorable start to the game. Tushar Deshpande bowled the first over in Deepak Chahar's absence and struck with the very first ball.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Phil Salt for a golden duck courtesy of a good catch by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Considering how prolific the opening pair of Salt and Sunil Narine have been this season, the wicket set the tone for the innings.

"We have plans for every batter, but there is a bit more planning involved for some of the batters. Jaddu bhai took a great catch and Salt was in good form, so it was good to get his wicket early in the match. I was able to do that, so I am happy about it," Deshpande explained.

Deshpande returned to complete his spell in the death overs and claimed Andre Russell's crucial wicket. The all-rounder could only score 10 runs before being caught by Daryl Mitchell at long-on in the penultimate over of the innings.

"Everyone knows how destructive he is, and on this pitch, he could have made the difference of about 20-25 runs, so his wicket was very crucial in that over," the pacer concluded

CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo was thrilled on the sidelines as the plan to trap Russell was successful. Deshpande also made a gesture towards Bravo with the former player's trademark celebration.