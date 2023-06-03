"Dhoni is the most humble person I have met" - Sai Sudharsan on interaction with the CSK skipper after Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan has hailed MS Dhoni for his humility and willingness to give time to everyone upon interacting with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper after Qualifier 1 of the recently-concluded IPL season.

CSK defeated GT in both Qualifier 1 in Chennai and in the final in Ahmedabad to win their fifth IPL title.

The 21-year-old Sai Sudharsan was the star of the show for GT in a losing effort in the grand finale, scoring a majestic 96 off 47 deliveries.

Speaking to CNN-News 18 recently, Sai Sudharsan recalled his interaction with MS Dhoni after Qualifier 1 in Chennai.

"I got an opportunity to speak to him for 10-15 minutes after Qualifier 1. I think we spoke a lot about cricket, and knowing more of yourself, and I think it is very useful and I will take it going forward definitely. Dhoni is the most humble person I have met because he gives time to everyone," he said.

He continued:

"On the day I spoke to him, there were a lot of people talking to him before. He was very humble and he gave everybody a lot of time and that is one thing I admire about him. The way he reads the game, I would also like to learn a lot from him and if given an opportunity, I would like to speak to him in the future."

Sai Sudharsan has been part of the Gujarat Titans setup since last season and played a role in their title run in 2022.

The southpaw, however, elevated his game to the next level this season, scoring 362 runs in eight games at an average of 51.71 and a strike rate of 141.41.

"It is special to get a standing ovation from your own teammates" - Sai Sudharsan speaks about his knock in the IPL 2023 Final

Sai Sudharsan expressed his exhilaration at being given a standing ovation by his teammates after scoring an incredible 96 off 47 deliveries in the IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

The left-hander's innings took GT to a seemingly match-winning total of 214-4 in their 20 overs.

Despite being on the losing side, Sudarsan took pleasure from being able to play a defining innings in such an important game.

"It is special to get a standing ovation from your own teammates. I think it was very special for me and very special for my family as well. I am really happy that I could contribute for the team in such an important game, which is the IPL final. It is close to my heart and I’m very happy about the performance. It took me some time to process it," he said.

The 21-year-old will next wield his willow for the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Sudharsan was one of the stars of the TNPL a year ago, scoring 336 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 140.58 in 10 games.

The seventh edition of the TNPL kicks off with LKK taking on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans on June 12.

Poll : 0 votes