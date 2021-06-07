"Did we hear fashion icon in youth?" - Chennai Super Kings share glimpses of their cricketers' youth

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are among the franchises who engage with their fans on social media platforms throughout the year.

Along with clippings and images from training and bonding sessions, Chennai also dig out old pictures and trivia about their players.

Chennai Super Kings recently shared pictures from the youth of skipper MS Dhoni, Sam Curran and N Jagadeesan, among others. They captioned the image:

Did we hear 𝑭𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒄𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉?

Chennai Super Kings are second in IPL 2021 standings with 10 points

The MS Dhoni-led side have made a fantastic start to the 14th edition of the IPL. After finishing seventh last season, the management went back to the drawing board and strengthened their squad ahead of IPL 2021.

Coming into a new edition, the Chennai-based franchise added all-rounder Mooen Ali to their squad. Suresh Raina's return to the top order also worked wonders for the side.

Although Chennai Super Kings lost the first game of their campaign to the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, they bounced back in their next outing. The former champions defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets and have not looked back since.

The Super Kings were in second spot behind the Delhi Capitals with five wins from seven games when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended IPL 2021 amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali starred with the bat in the first half of the league, scoring 196 and 206 runs respectively. Deepak Chahar (8) and Sam Curran (9) too chipped in with crucial wickets.

Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu also made some valuable contributions to push the Chennai Super Kings into the top two spots on the standings.

