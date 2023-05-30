Did MS Dhoni announce his retirement after IPL 2023 final?

In a piece of good news for Chennai Super Kings fans, captain MS Dhoni has said that he could continue to play the cash-rich league after winning IPL 2023. In other words, he hasn't announced his retirement yet.

The announcement came after the Super Kings beat the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) by five runs via the DLS method at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 29). With the last-ball win, CSK lifted their fifth IPL trophy, going level with leaders Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old Dhoni said that he could be around for one more IPL season as a gift for CSK fans. On the post-match show, Dhoni said:

“Circumstantially, if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much', but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.”

He continued:

“A lot depends on the body. I have six-seven months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side; it's not easy for me, but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them.”

As far as his batting efforts are concerned, Dhoni scored 104 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 182.45, including ten sixes, in IPL 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter, though, departed for a golden duck off Mohit Sharma in the summit clash.

CSK, though, won the game after Ravindra Jadeja hit a six and four off the last two deliveries. Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu provided valuable contributions with the bat.

“He always gives his 100%” – MS Dhoni on Ambati Rayudu’s retirement

MS Dhoni also congratulated the retiring Ambati Rayudu for winning six IPL titles. The CSK captain said that the right-handed batter has always given his 100 percent for the team:

“The special thing about Rayudu is he will always give his 100% when he is on his field. But with him in the team, I will never win the fair play award. I've been playing with him for a long time, since the India A tours. He's a player who can play spin and pace equally well. It is something really special."

Dhoni added:

"I felt he would do something really special today. He's also like me - not someone who uses the phone often. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life.”

For the uninitiated, Rayudu scored 19 off eight for CSK when they needed him the most.

