"Didn't have the consistency which makes him so difficult to face" - Tom Moody assesses Rashid Khan's bowling performances in IPL 2023

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that Gujarat Titans' (GT) star leg spinner Rashid Khan performed underwhelmingly with the ball in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He suggested that Rashid was inconsistent with his length throughout the season. Moody also pointed out how the crafty spinner failed to hit the right areas in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after GT's five-wicket loss (DLS method) to CSK in the summit clash, Moody said:

"I don't think he [Rashid Khan] was consistent with his lengths. He was either too short or too full. His partner-in-crime, Noor Ahmad, had the complete opposite experience, and he bowled beautifully.

"I am sure when Rashid looks back on this game and the three overs that he bowled, he would see that he didn't have the consistency which makes him so difficult to face."

Notably, Rashid was the most expensive bowler for Gujarat in the IPL 2023 final, remaining wicketless while conceding 44 runs from his three overs.

GT had posted a mammoth 214-run total after being asked to bat first, the highest-ever score in an IPL final. However, CSK were given a revised target of 171 (15 overs) after a rain-enforced interruption.

Chennai secured a thrilling victory, with Ravindra Jadeja smashing 10 runs from the last two balls to guide his team to their fifth IPL silverware.

During the discussion, Sanjay Manjrekar also reckoned that Rashid proved to be the weak link for Gujarat in the IPL 2023 final, failing to make any sort of an impact, remarking:

"The big story also is Rashid Khan. In a big match, a final game, where so much hinged on him, went for plenty. Made no impact at all. In fact, was one of the bowlers who made the job easier for CSK."

While Rashid picked up 27 wickets from 14 games in the latest edition, he conceded 552 runs, the second-most by any bowler in a single season.

"That rain delay definitely gave CSK the advantage" - Tom Moody on IPL 2023 final

Tom Moody further stated that Chennai benefited from the delay caused by rain in Ahmedabad, claiming that winning the toss and electing to field first made a big difference for MS Dhoni and Co.

He opined that chasing a revised total of 171 in 15 overs was easier than going past Gujarat's original score of 214 in 20 overs, adding:

"That rain delay definitely gave CSK the advantage. Therefore, the toss, and batting second, played out in their favor. Because any time you do have the situation where you have a rain delay, with the Duckworth–Lewis method currently as it stands in T20 cricket, you don't lose wickets.

"You still have your 10 wickets, but then the challenge of the total is then calculated. To me, the total they had to chase with a reduced number of overs was more favorable than the total that they actually would have had to chase if it was a full game."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 2010

2011

2018

2021

2023



Chennai Super Kings are five-time IPL Champions 🟡



📸: IPL



Chennai Super Kings are five-time IPL Champions

It is worth mentioning that rain had a big impact on the final. The contest was originally set to be played on Sunday, May 28. However, the match could not be started due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Ahmedabad.

The game was shifted to the reserve day (Monday), but the rain gods didn't show mercy yet again as play was halted for a considerable amount of time, resulting in Chennai being given a revised target.

