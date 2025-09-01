  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • “Didn’t speak about it to the best of my friends” - Match referee from slapgate match breaks silence after IPL 2008 video emerges

“Didn’t speak about it to the best of my friends” - Match referee from slapgate match breaks silence after IPL 2008 video emerges

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:47 IST
Mumbai Sports And Fitness - Source: Getty
Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in one of the ugliest scenes in IPL history [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian wicketkeeper and match referee of the infamous 'Slapgate' IPL 2008 game, Farokh Engineer, expressed surprise at the release of the incidents post-match, 17 years later. The contest between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is remembered for former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slapping pacer S Sreesanth during the post-game interactions.

Ad

Harbhajan was subsequently banned for the remaining 11 matches of the season, after teammates separated him and Sreesanth from the altercation. In a recent interview on Michael Clarke's podcast, the then-IPL commissioner, Lalit Modi, released the official video of the incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Talking about the same in a conversation with the Mid-day, Engineer said:

"I’m surprised that the footage has emerged after all these years. As match referee for that particular match, I maintained confidentiality throughout and didn’t speak about the contents of the incident even to the best of my friends in the media."

He added:

"I had a job to do as match referee and I believe I did it [well] with dignified silence. It’s a thing of the past and I’m sure both players have long buried their differences. Like many other things in cricket, it was done in the heat of the moment. Harbhajan is a good friend. We move on."
Ad

Harbhajan led MI in the match, with his side suffering a massive 66-run defeat to Sreesanth's KXIP, with the former pacer picking up two wickets.

"One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth" - Harbhajan Singh on the slapgate controversy

Harbhajan Singh recently admitted that he was at fault in the Sreesanth slapgate incident in IPL 2008. The two former players have seemingly moved on from the altercation, per their own admission over the years.

Ad

Yet, when asked about the one thing he would change in his life in an interview on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Harbhajan said (via Firstpost):

"One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. It was wrong, and I shouldn’t have done it. I have apologised hundreds of times. Even years after it, I keep saying sorry whenever I get a chance. It was a mistake."
Ad

He added:

"I met his daughter and spoke to her with love, but she said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.’ My heart was shattered, and I was on the verge of tears. I kept thinking what impression I left on her. She must see me only as the person who hit her father. I still feel bad about it and apologise to her."

Despite the slapgate incident, Harbhajan and Sreesanth were teammates in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications