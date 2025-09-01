“Didn’t speak about it to the best of my friends” - Match referee from slapgate match breaks silence after IPL 2008 video emerges

Former Indian wicketkeeper and match referee of the infamous 'Slapgate' IPL 2008 game, Farokh Engineer, expressed surprise at the release of the incidents post-match, 17 years later. The contest between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) is remembered for former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slapping pacer S Sreesanth during the post-game interactions.Harbhajan was subsequently banned for the remaining 11 matches of the season, after teammates separated him and Sreesanth from the altercation. In a recent interview on Michael Clarke's podcast, the then-IPL commissioner, Lalit Modi, released the official video of the incident.Talking about the same in a conversation with the Mid-day, Engineer said:&quot;I’m surprised that the footage has emerged after all these years. As match referee for that particular match, I maintained confidentiality throughout and didn’t speak about the contents of the incident even to the best of my friends in the media.&quot;He added:&quot;I had a job to do as match referee and I believe I did it [well] with dignified silence. It’s a thing of the past and I’m sure both players have long buried their differences. Like many other things in cricket, it was done in the heat of the moment. Harbhajan is a good friend. We move on.&quot;Harbhajan led MI in the match, with his side suffering a massive 66-run defeat to Sreesanth's KXIP, with the former pacer picking up two wickets.&quot;One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth&quot; - Harbhajan Singh on the slapgate controversyHarbhajan Singh recently admitted that he was at fault in the Sreesanth slapgate incident in IPL 2008. The two former players have seemingly moved on from the altercation, per their own admission over the years.Yet, when asked about the one thing he would change in his life in an interview on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, Harbhajan said (via Firstpost):&quot;One thing I’d want to change in my life is that incident with Sreesanth. It was wrong, and I shouldn’t have done it. I have apologised hundreds of times. Even years after it, I keep saying sorry whenever I get a chance. It was a mistake.&quot;He added:&quot;I met his daughter and spoke to her with love, but she said, ‘I don’t want to talk to you. You hit my father.’ My heart was shattered, and I was on the verge of tears. I kept thinking what impression I left on her. She must see me only as the person who hit her father. I still feel bad about it and apologise to her.&quot;Despite the slapgate incident, Harbhajan and Sreesanth were teammates in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.