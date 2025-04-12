Digvesh Rathi brings out signature celebration as Shardul Thakur takes excellent catch to dismiss Jos Buttler in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Digvesh Rathi's impressive Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign continued as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner took the prized scalp of Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler. He had the Englishman caught by Shardul Thakur for 16 in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12.
The Englishman tried to sweep the bowler, but the ball took the top edge due to the extra bounce and Thakur ran a long way to his left to hold on to a swirling catch at short fine-leg. Rathi brought out his signature notebook celebration after the dismissal, making the writing gesture on the turf of the ground.
Here's the video of the same:
Rathi's celebrations landed him in trouble at the start of IPL 2025, after he was fined twice for walking towards the dismissed batter and sending him off with the notebook celebration.
He was fined 25 percent of his match fee for sending back Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya with the notebook celebration. In the following match, he was fined 50 percent of his match fee for celebrating in the same manner after dismissing Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir.
However, since the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rathi has brought out the notebook celebration by making the writing gesture on the turf.
LSG bowlers peg GT back after Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan put on 120 runs
LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put GT into bat. That decision seemed like it had backfired after the GT opening duo of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan punished the LSG bowlers to all parts of the ground.
However, once Gill fell for 60, the LSG bowlers clawed their way back into the match by picking up wickets at regular intervals to peg back GT's momentum in the innings.
Sudharsan, who made 56 off 37 balls, felt that it was not the easiest of pitches to bat on.
"It was difficult today, not coming on well, but me and Shubhi [Gill] had a lovely six overs of powerplay and that gave us momentum and gave us a good platform to finish good. The first few overs we didn't feel [the wicket would slow down], once the shine wore off the wicket started getting different. We had a conversation that the wicket could get slow but at the same time we didn't want to reduce our momentum and strike rate so it would be easier for us to finish well," Sudharsan told the broadcasters in the mid-innings break (via ESPN Cricinfo).
Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece for LSG, while Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi picked up one wicket each in the innings.
GT could muster a mere 60 runs in their final eight overs and ended with a score of 180 for 6 in their 20 overs.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS