Digvesh Rathi imposed heavier fine for another ‘notebook’ sendoff in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi has been handed an even heavier fine after his team's clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 4. His fine was doubled to 50% for his gestures in the game against MI.

Digvesh Rathi brought out the 'notebook' celebration once again after he dismissed MI batter Naman Dhir in Lucknow. It was just four days earlier against the Punjab Kings that he was fined 25% of his match fees for his animated celebration after picking up a wicket.

Having done the same for the second time, his fine after the game against MI was doubled to 50% as he breached the IPL Code of Conduct. This was his second Level 1 offence which falls under Article 2.5. Apart from a 50% fine, Digvesh also accumulated two demerit points in addition to one demerit point in the previous match.

“Digvesh Singh, Bowler, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025,” read a statement issued by the IPL committee (via The Indian Express).

In the game against the Punjab Kings, the 'notebook' celebration had come out after he dismissed Priyansh Arya.

Digvesh Rathi has impressed with the ball in IPL 2025

Despite being fined and handed demerit points, Digvesh Rathi has stood out for the Lucknow Super Giants with his performances so far this season. In his first game against the Delhi Capitals, he returned with figures of 2/31 from four overs.

In the next game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he picked up a wicket and then grabbed two more against the Punjab Kings. With his wicket against MI, he has now taken his tally to six wickets from four games this season.

He has an average of 20.33 and an economy rate of 7.62. The 25-year-old has emerged as an exciting prospect for Lucknow and will be keen to continue impressing throughout the season.

