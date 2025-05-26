Digvesh Rathi discloses interesting reason behind his viral notebook celebration ahead of LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

  • home icon
By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 26, 2025 19:52 IST
Digvesh Rathi performs his signature notebook celebration. (Pic: Getty Images).
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi was asked about his viral notebook celebration at a recent press conference. The 25-year-old revealed that he carries a book for all tournaments to write the names of the batters he has dismissed.

During the conference, here's what Rathi said on being asked about how he started his notebook celebration:

"About the start, whenever there is a tournament, I carry a notebook and write down all the names," he said in a video released by LSG.
Digvesh Rathi's customary celebration has caught the attention of the masses. However, the bowler has also been reprimanded multiple times for it. He was fined 25 per cent and 50 per cent of his match fees for performing it against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively.

Rathi's celebration and a heated exchange with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma resulted in him getting fined 50 per cent of his match fees again, along with a one-match suspension. He accumulated five demerit points for three Level 1 offences as per the IPL code of conduct.

As a result, he missed LSG's recently concluded clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Lucknow claimed a consolation victory, beating the table-toppers by 33 runs.

Digvesh Rathi has been a silver lining in LSG's otherwise lackluster IPL 2025 campaign

Digvesh Rathi was roped in by the Lucknow-based franchise at his base price of ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The leg spinner repaid the faith by delivering impactful performances in his debut season.

He is LSG's leading wicket-taker of the season, picking up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.18 across 12 matches. The Rishabh Pant-led side endured a dismal season, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

With six wins from 13 matches, they are currently placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. Their campaign culminates with their final league-stage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Tuesday, May 27.

Aditya Suketu Desai

