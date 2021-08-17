Dinesh Karthik stuns fans with Indian heritage outfits on Instagram 

Dinesh Karthik continues to make waves off the field. When he's not playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders or commentating, the wicket-keeper bat can be seen flaunting his wardrobe on Instagram.

The Tamil Nadu batsman took to the social media platform on Tuesday (August 17) to post a series of images showcasing his new wardrobe. He captioned the post:

"Some new suitcases were unpacked 😋 All Indian heritage outfits designed by @raghavendra.rathore."

You can view the post below:

Dinesh Karthik and his fashion statements have been the talk of town

Earlier this month, the player-cum-commentator took to Instagram to show off his wardrobe ahead of the second Test which India won by a whopping 151 runs. The Indian batsman is currently on the commentary panel for the ongoing Test series between India and England.

You can see his previous post below:

The images earned Karthik some appreciation from fellow cricketers, one of whom was Shikhar Dhawan who called him, "Sharp."

Dinesh Karthik will be seen next playing for KKR

Dinesh Karthik will be in action for KKR during IPL 2021 when the tournament resumes in September. In the seven matches he played for the side before the tournament was suspended, Karthik scored 123 runs at an average of 30.75.

KKR have had a horrid run in IPL 2020 with just two wins from seven matches. They are currently seventh in the points table. KKR will need to win most of their remaining games and hope some of the results go their way if they are to make the playoffs.

The Knight Riders will be hoping for more runs from Dinesh Karthik's blade as they attempt to make a comeback in the second half of the tournament.

In related news, the BCCI issued the complete timetable for the second phase of IPL 2021 on Sunday (July 25). The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games took place during the first phase of the tournament in India across multiple cities including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The United Arab Emirates will host the remaining fixtures and the playoffs, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah serving as the three venues.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar