Dipika Pallikal wishes hubby, Dinesh Karthik, on his 40th birthday with a heartfelt post

Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal, wife of former cricketer Dinesh Karthik, wished her husband on his 40th birthday. The couple tied the knot on August 18, 2015, and are parents to twin sons, Kabir and Zian.

Ad

Dipika marked the occasion by posting a photo with Karthik on Instagram, with the caption:

“Happy 40th BestFriend.”

Ad

Trending

Karthik is currently involved in the Indian Premier League 2025 as the batting coach and mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rajat Patidar’s side was last in action on Thursday, May 29, when they faced Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur.

After being put in to bat first, PBKS were bowled out for a paltry 101 in 14.1 overs. RCB made light work of the chase, cruising to a dominant eight-wicket win with 10 overs to spare to reach the IPL final for the first time since 2016.

Ad

The summit clash is scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where RCB face the winner of Qualifier 2 between PBKS and Mumbai Indians.

Dinesh Karthik represented India in 180 matches across all three formats

Dinesh Karthik bid farewell to international cricket on June 1, 2024, after representing India in 180 matches across all three formats of the game. He made his debut in 2004 in an ODI against England and went on to play 94 matches in the format for the country, scoring 1,752 runs at an average of 30.20, which included nine half-centuries.

Karthik also featured in 60 T20Is for India, scoring 686 runs at an average of 26.38 and a strike rate of 142.61, with one fifty to his name. In the longest format of the game, the wicketkeeper-batter participated in 26 Tests, amassing 1,025 runs at an average of 25.00, which includes seven fifties and one century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More