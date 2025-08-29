“Disgusting, heartless, and inhuman” - S. Sreesanth's wife lashes out at Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke for releasing the slapgate video from IPL 2008

Former India cricketer S. Sreesanth’s wife, Bhuvneshwari Kumari, has lashed out at IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi, along with ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke. Her reaction came after the unfiltered video of the infamous slapgate incident involving Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth was aired on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast on Friday, August 29.

Ad

The incident dates back to the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, following a match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali, where Harbhajan slapped the former seamer. With the video resurfacing 17 years later, Bhuvneshwari condemned Modi and Clarke for dragging up old wounds.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a story slamming the duo, writing:

“Shame on you @lalitkmodi and @michaelclarkeofficial. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on, they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman.”

Ad

Trending

Bhuvneshwari Kumari lashes out at Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke (Image via Instagram)

Harbhajan Singh was banned for the remainder of that season after the incident. Since then, the former off-spinner has publicly apologized on several occasions for the unfortunate episode.

Ad

“Deeply painful for our family” - S. Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari on the resurfaced slapping incident video

In a separate Instagram story, Bhuvneshwari Kumari remarked that Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke should be sued for their actions, adding that the resurfaced video has caused pain to her family. She wrote:

“@sreesanthnair36 has rebuilt his life with dignity and grace after every hardship he faced. As his wife, and as the mother of his children, it is deeply painful for our family to see this resurface after 18 long years. Families are being forced to relive trauma that was buried decades ago only so you can chase views. This doesn’t just hurt the players, it scars their innocent children who now have to face questions and shame for no fault of theirs.”

Ad

“You should be sued for doing something so cheap and inhumane. Sreesanth is a man of strength and character, and no video can take that dignity away from him. Fear God before you hurt families and innocent children for your own gain,” she added.

Instagram story of Bhuvneshwari Kumari

The Kerala pacer represented India in 90 matches across formats, claiming 169 wickets. He was also part of the Indian squads that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More