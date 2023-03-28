"Disservice to MS Dhoni if final chapter ends on poor note" - Aakash Chopra feels CSK will qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni deserves to reach the playoffs of IPL 2023 in what could be his last season in the league.

Dhoni has been quite vocal about thanking the Chennai crowd when CSK get to play at their home ground. With the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League set to be played in a home-and-away format, he will get his opportunity to possibly bid a final goodbye to the passionate supporters.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about CSK's chances of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs:

"I think CSK should qualify for the top four, given their home games in Chennai. It will be a disservice to MS Dhoni and what he has achieved if the final chapter of his playing career ends on a poor note."

Chopra also shed light on the increased capacity of the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. He believes every passionate fan will be ready to see the final flourish of Dhoni in the IPL. He added:

"The two stands which were closed will now be opened and the entire stadium will be jam-packed for what could be a possible farewell for MS Dhoni. Chennai will keep on whistling, but the entire country will also want to see the potential last bits of cricket from Dhoni."

Aakash Chopra predicts CSK's highest run-scorer and highest wicket-taker

Aakash Chopra also predicted that Chennai's Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad will have a successful IPL 2023 season with the bat. He believes that the Kiwi opener will be their highest run-scorer.

Chopra also feels Deepak Chahar will have a season to remember with the ball after missing out last year. On this, he stated:

"Most runs will be a toss-up between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, I go for Conway. Most wickets it could be between Dwaine Pretorius and Deepak Chahar. I go with Chahar."

The Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

