"Do you even think about the players?", ask furious fans as they criticize BCCI's plans to host the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in September-October

The postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is likely to commence on September 19 in the UAE with the final likely to be played on October 10. The decision didn't go well with many groups of fans.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council unanimously decided to halt the tournament on May 4 considering the safety of the players and all the other stakeholders involved. The decision came after a couple of bio-bubble breaches resulting in cricketers attracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.
After a lot of speculation, a report in Sports Today confirmed the IPL 2021 will commence on September 19. It also adds that the remaining 31 matches will be split into 10 double-headers, seven single-headers and four playoff games over the 21-day window.
The players will undergo a bubble-to-bubble transfer from England to the UAE and will undergo a three-day quarantine ahead of the start of IPL 2021. The five-match Test series between India and England will finish on September 14.
Twitter slams decision to host IPL 2021 from September 19
A certain section of the fans were certainly not happy with the decision. According to them, it is important to have the players fit and ready for the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October and November.
An untimely injury during the IPL 2021 to any of the star cricketers will hurt the Men in Blue badly in the global event.
While the future of the T20 World Cup is still unknown, the tournament is scheduled to commence on October 18. An IPL in September-October means cricketers will hardly get any time to recover due to a hectic cricketing calendar June onwards.
Virat Kohli & his boys will be keen to win the T20 World Cup for the 2nd time after lifting the title in 2007 in South Africa.