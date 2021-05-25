"Do you even think about the players?", ask furious fans as they criticize BCCI's plans to host the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in September-October

The postponed Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is likely to commence on September 19 in the UAE with the final likely to be played on October 10. The decision didn't go well with many groups of fans.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council unanimously decided to halt the tournament on May 4 considering the safety of the players and all the other stakeholders involved. The decision came after a couple of bio-bubble breaches resulting in cricketers attracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.

After a lot of speculation, a report in Sports Today confirmed the IPL 2021 will commence on September 19. It also adds that the remaining 31 matches will be split into 10 double-headers, seven single-headers and four playoff games over the 21-day window.

The players will undergo a bubble-to-bubble transfer from England to the UAE and will undergo a three-day quarantine ahead of the start of IPL 2021. The five-match Test series between India and England will finish on September 14.

Twitter slams decision to host IPL 2021 from September 19

A certain section of the fans were certainly not happy with the decision. According to them, it is important to have the players fit and ready for the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in October and November.

An untimely injury during the IPL 2021 to any of the star cricketers will hurt the Men in Blue badly in the global event.

Reports coming in that IPL will be held 4 days after the Ind-Eng Test series, September 18th tentative start date.



Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah etc can't obviously fit in double headers after the Tests + T20 WC to follow.



This could be criminal #IPL2021 #INDvENG — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) May 25, 2021

Again it will be unpopular opinion, but not in favour of having #IPL2021 during Sep. No thoughts given for players' well being.



Ind plyrs will b tired after 5 test series ,they need a break b4 WC to recharge themselves.BCCI not allowing that plus increasing injury chances b4 WC — amitava (@amitava0112) May 25, 2021

Do they really think about players?? They will remain in bio bubble for 6 months or so as there is T20 world cup after that..they will be mentally exhausted...I understand money is involved but why can't they just cancel it...BCCI is very profitable organisation anyhow — Saurabh Singla (@ssingla421) May 25, 2021

Don't do that players will be tired for Wt20 and we will loose again



Ban money game @IPL @SGanguly99 — SRK Salman Fan (@SRKSalmanFan) May 25, 2021

Pity the players as thy are being squeezed to the max without any rest. If this is d new norm, mny players wont last long n hv long careers as injuries will take the toll on their bodies esp the bowlers. Indian players will suffer the most n so will the national team performance — vijayarooban (@ongchett) May 25, 2021

this is wrong they should have not kept ipl before world cup ...!! what if rohit / kohli/ bumrah get injured?? what about team bonding? if ipl happens first starting 11 we don’t know of world cup ... they should have arranged a bilateral series in uae only — Hitman (@Hitman65034454) May 25, 2021

How justified it is to host the second half of IPL 2021 days ahead of the T20 World Cup? Isn't it safe to have the players fit and ready for the global event? #IPL2021 — Ankush Das (@ankushd1993) May 25, 2021

While the future of the T20 World Cup is still unknown, the tournament is scheduled to commence on October 18. An IPL in September-October means cricketers will hardly get any time to recover due to a hectic cricketing calendar June onwards.

Virat Kohli & his boys will be keen to win the T20 World Cup for the 2nd time after lifting the title in 2007 in South Africa.