“Doesn’t Langer have brains?” - Former India opener blasts Rishabh Pant’s form ahead of PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former India cricketer Krisnamachari Srikkanth slammed the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team management for demoting Rishabh Pant in the batting order during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The skipper came into bat at No.7 during the home encounter that took place on Tuesday, April 22, only to be dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Rishabh Pant, battling a woeful run of form after his big-money switch, batted at No.4 for LSG. He had a crucial role to play in the batting order, coming in after an explosive overseas top three, and ahead of finishers like David Miller and Abdul Samad.

However, against DC in Lucknow, Ayush Badoni and David Miller were sent ahead of him. Only a couple of deliveries were left in the innings when Pant stepped out to bat. DC pacer Mukesh Kumar castled the southpaw after a botched reverse scoop attempt to close out proceedings.

“I didn’t understand. Why did he come to bat for just two balls? “What’s Langer trying to do? What’s the team management trying to do? Zaheer Khan trying to do?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (via the Indian Express).

In reply, the show's host, and Srikkanth's son, Anirudh, stated that perhaps Pant wanted to come out to bat at No.4, but was overruled by the coaching staff.

The former player failed to find sense in the statement, noting that Pant should be the final decision-maker since he is the franchise captain.

"But he is the captain. Why should he have anybody’s permission to go inside. At the end of the day it’s team management decision. Everybody’s sitting there. Langer is also there. Doesn’t he have brains? Three people - Langer, Zaheer and Pant. Don’t they have brains?" he added.

LSG finished with only 159-6 on the board as the batting unit struggled to have a say against the DC's bowling unit. The opposition chased down the target with ease as former LSG captain KL Rahul scored an unbeaten fifty.

"Idea was to capitalize on wicket like that" - Rishabh Pant on sending Badoni and Miller ahead of him in LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match

Rishabh Pant was asked about the decision to shake up the batting order after the contrast. The skipper had defended the call, remarking that at that stage of the innings, the team needed someone who could make the most of a sluggish wicket on offer.

"Idea was to capitalize on wicket like that, after that Miller came in and we were stuck too, we need to figure these things, try to find best combination going forward. We haven't thought about as of now, we need to regroup, just got to play the next game fresh," Pant had said during the post-match presentations after LSG's six-wicket loss.

However, a return to No.4 in the batting order has not helped Pant's form. The left-handed batter scored four runs in two balls during LSG's heavy loss to the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27.

LSG, with three losses in their last four outings, face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) next on Sunday, May 4 in Dharamshala.

