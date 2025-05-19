"Dream ODI pair for India" - Fans laud Shubman Gill - Sai Sudharsan for unbeaten 205-run stand in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match 

Fans reserved high praise for Gujarat Titans (GT) openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan for their consistency in IPL 2025. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 205-run stand as the Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets on Sunday, May 18.

Batting first, the Capitals posted a staggering 199-run total, with KL Rahul (112*) emerging as the top contributor. Arshad Khan was the most economical bowler for the visitors, with figures of 1-7 off two overs.

Thereafter, it was one-way traffic, as Gill and Sudharsan dominated the Capitals and scored runs all around the park. After scoring 59 in the powerplay, the duo continued their momentum to accumulate boundaries consistently.

The duo made short work of the chase, completing it with an over to spare. Sudharsan (108*) and Gill (93*) played sensational knocks to reach the first two positions, respectively, in the batting charts as the Titans also qualified for the playoffs.

Fans were impressed by Gill and Sudharsan piling up pressure on the opposition with their traditional strokeplay. One termed the duo as a future opening pair for India in ODIs:

"Never seen openers this consistent. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan just don’t get out. Would be a an dream ODI pair for India in future."

Here are a few other fan reactions:

"Someone needs to sit down with Sudharsan and Gill for an interview and ask them to break down what they do," one posted.

"Have Gujurat ever been like 20-3. All you ever see is Sudharsan, Gill and Buttler smoking it everywhere. They’re so top 3 heavy but they don’t need anyone else because they never get out 😂," another tweeted.

"Whichever team gets the wickets of both Gill and Sudharsan in powerplay itself give the trophy to them right away," one wrote.

Shubman Gill - Sai Sudharsan have scored the most runs by an Indian pair in a single IPL season

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have displayed unmatched consistency in IPL 2025. With a terrific partnership against Delhi Capitals, they have scored the most runs by an Indian pair in an IPL season.

They have scored 770+ runs to get past the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, who scored 744 runs in IPL 2021.

Interestingly, Gill and Sudharsan put together their seventh 100+run stand in IPL. They are now third in the coveted list, with the pair of Virat Kohli - AB de Villiers (10) at the top.

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More