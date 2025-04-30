DRS move pays off as Ravindra Jadeja perishes caught behind for 17 off Harpreet Brar in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had another forgettable outing when walking out to bat at number four today (April 30). The southpaw batter, who is playing against Punjab Kings at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, was dismissed for 17 runs.

Ad

Walking out to bat at number four like he has been doing in the last couple of games this season, Jadeja was a bit circumspect to get off the mark as he scored a boundary off the sixth ball he faced to open his account. He later got some wind behind his sails, as he took Harpeet Brar to the cleaners, scoring 12 runs in four balls off three boundaries in the sixth over.

Ad

Trending

However, on the penultimate over of the delivery, Jadeja missed and Josh Inglis, donning the keeping gloves for Punjab, appealed for a catch behind the stumps. When given not out on the field, Shreyas Iyer signalled for a review, with replays showing that Jadeja got an edge, ending his stay in the middle.

Take a look at the dismissal here.

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed for 17 runs in 14 deliveries. He was the third wicket to fall for the hosts, with him being replaced by Dewald Brevis in the middle.

Ad

Chennai Super Kings are bowled out for 190 against Punjab Kings

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a hat-trick in the 19th over - Source: Getty

Being asked to bat first, a Sam Curran special (88 off 47) at the top of the order and a supporting act by Dewald Brevis (32 off 26) ensured CSK got to 190 all out inside their 20 overs. This total happens to be their highest total at the venue this season.

CSK were derailed in the end, when a hat-trick in the 19th over by Yuzvendra Chahal derailed them and shot them down 10 runs short of the 200 run mark. CSK have only won one game at home throughout the season and will be looking to make it two wins by ensuring a positive result in this contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More