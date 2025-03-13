Ekana Cricket Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete LSG home match list, dates & timings in IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their first home game of the IPL 2025 season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1. This will be the 13th match of the upcoming edition and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST. LSG finished a disappointing seventh in IPL 2024, winning seven matches and losing as many.

Ad

Lucknow Super Giants' second home match in IPL 2025 will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 4. Then will then take on Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 12 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the same venue on April 14.

LSG will play three more matches at home as part of the IPL 2025 campaign - vs Delhi Capitals (April 22), vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 9) and vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 18).

Ad

Trending

Full list of LSG's IPL 2025 matches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Lucknow Super Giants will be playing at their home ground - the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Match 13: April 1, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 16: April 4, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Match 26: April 12, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (3:30 PM)

Match 30: April 14, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 40: April 22, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 59: May 9, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 70: May 18, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

LSG at the IPL 2025 auction

Lucknow Super Giants purchased 19 players at the IPL 2025 auction, retaining Shamar Joseph for ₹75 lakh via the Right To Match (RTM) option. Explosive Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was their most expensive buy. He was purchased for an all-time record IPL price of ₹27 crore. LSG also bought paces Avesh Khan and Akash Deep for ₹9.75 crore and ₹8 crore respectively.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Lucknow retained five players - Nicholas Pooran (₹21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (₹11 crore), Mayank Yadav (₹11 crore), Mohsin Khan (₹4 crore) and Ayush Badoni (₹4 crore).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️