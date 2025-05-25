"Empty stands even after doing last match drama and retirement gimmick"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK scores 230/5 in IPL 2025 clash vs GT 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) are facing off in Match 67 of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest.
Ayush Mhatre provided a brisk start to the Super Kings with a cameo of 34 (17) to take his side to 44 before perishing on the fourth ball of the fourth over. His opening partner Devon Conway (52) then took the visiting team ahead with a sensible half-century, while Urvil Patel (37) and Shivam Dube (17) played aggressively at the other end.
Dewald Brevis stole the show in the second half of the innings with an impactful knock of 57 (23) in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (21*) to power CSK to a massive total of 230 for five in 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna bowled a magnificent spell of 4-0-22-2 for the Titans.
Fans enjoyed the action that unfolded during the first innings of Sunday afternoon's IPL 2025 game between the Chennai and Gujarat franchises. They shared their reactions by posting funny memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the top memes:
"Empty stands even after doing last match drama and retirement gimmick," a fan wrote.
"If you can hit the deck hard, there is bit of zip"- Dewald Brevis after first innings of CSK vs GT IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad
During the mid-innings break, CSK middle-order batter Dewald Brevis reflected on his batting performance, saying:
"Thank God, he blessed me. The wicket was good, we have got bowlers who can use this deck. If you can hit the deck hard, there is bit of zip. There seems to be some spin as well. It's a great score. We need to stick to the basics, take it ball by ball, over by over, not look too far ahead. I want to be in the field, so I don't think I will need a shower!"
At the time of the writing, GT had reached 35/3 in six overs in the chase of 231.
