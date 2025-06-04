"Equally yours biscotti" - Virat Kohli shares heartfelt story for AB de Villiers after RCB win IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli shared a special moment with Proteas legend AB de Villiers after the team lifted their first-ever IPL trophy on Tuesday, June 3. The Bengaluru-based franchise beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.

Following the win, Kohli looked emotional and shared a warm hug with de Villiers. Later, the RCB veteran also shared an Instagram story with the South African along with a heart emoji, writing:

"Equally yours biscotti."

Notably, De Villiers uses the term "Biscotti" for Kohli.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story. [Pic credits: @virat.kohli on Instagram]

It’s worth mentioning that the erstwhile South Africa skipper represented RCB from 2011 to 2021 before bidding an adieu to professional cricket. He played the 2011 and 2016 finals alongside Kohli for the franchise. In 2022, he was inducted in RCB's Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle, who also attended the IPL 2025 final.

"What he (AB de Villiers) has done for this franchise is absolutely tremendous" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli acknowledged AB de Villiers’ performance for the franchise after RCB bagged their maiden IPL trophy. The 36-year-old also mentioned the camaraderie they shared with each other over the years. He said (via Cricbuzz):

"What he (AB de Villiers) has done for this franchise is absolutely tremendous and I told him that before the game as well that this one is as much yours as it is ours and I want you to celebrate with us when we lift that trophy by the end of the night because what he has done for RCB is so very special."

"He still got maximum number of Man of the Match awards and he is retired for 4 years now, so that tells you the impact he has had on this league, on this team, on me as a person, our friendship and what he means to the people of Bangalore to this team and to this franchise is something that I can't describe in words, so as I said he deserves to be on that podium with all of us lifting that cup tonight," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli finished the season with 657 runs, third highest runs in IPL 2025.

