  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "Equally yours biscotti" - Virat Kohli shares heartfelt story for AB de Villiers after RCB win IPL 2025 [In Picture]

"Equally yours biscotti" - Virat Kohli shares heartfelt story for AB de Villiers after RCB win IPL 2025 [In Picture]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jun 04, 2025 11:50 IST
2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli with AB de Villiers post IPL 2025 final. [Getty Images]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli shared a special moment with Proteas legend AB de Villiers after the team lifted their first-ever IPL trophy on Tuesday, June 3. The Bengaluru-based franchise beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Following the win, Kohli looked emotional and shared a warm hug with de Villiers. Later, the RCB veteran also shared an Instagram story with the South African along with a heart emoji, writing:

"Equally yours biscotti."

Notably, De Villiers uses the term "Biscotti" for Kohli.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli&#039;s latest Instagram story. [Pic credits: @virat.kohli on Instagram]
Virat Kohli's latest Instagram story. [Pic credits: @virat.kohli on Instagram]

It’s worth mentioning that the erstwhile South Africa skipper represented RCB from 2011 to 2021 before bidding an adieu to professional cricket. He played the 2011 and 2016 finals alongside Kohli for the franchise. In 2022, he was inducted in RCB's Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle, who also attended the IPL 2025 final.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"What he (AB de Villiers) has done for this franchise is absolutely tremendous" - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli acknowledged AB de Villiers’ performance for the franchise after RCB bagged their maiden IPL trophy. The 36-year-old also mentioned the camaraderie they shared with each other over the years. He said (via Cricbuzz):

"What he (AB de Villiers) has done for this franchise is absolutely tremendous and I told him that before the game as well that this one is as much yours as it is ours and I want you to celebrate with us when we lift that trophy by the end of the night because what he has done for RCB is so very special."
Ad
"He still got maximum number of Man of the Match awards and he is retired for 4 years now, so that tells you the impact he has had on this league, on this team, on me as a person, our friendship and what he means to the people of Bangalore to this team and to this franchise is something that I can't describe in words, so as I said he deserves to be on that podium with all of us lifting that cup tonight," Kohli added.

Virat Kohli finished the season with 657 runs, third highest runs in IPL 2025.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications