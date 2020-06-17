Everybody is looking forward to have the IPL this year, says Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan sounded optimistic about the possibility of having IPL 2020 towards the end of the year.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia looking unlikely to happen this year, an window of opportunity to stage the IPL has opened up.

Irfan Pathan believes that the entire nation is looking forward to the possibility of having IPL 2020.

Irfan Pathan's statement came in the wake of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly making his intentions clear that the BCCI is trying its level best to stage the marquee tournament this year. Pathan said in this regard that the diminishing likelihood of the T20 World Cup happening this year has boosted the probability of having IPL 2020.

"I just read the statement yesterday that they are trying their best to have an IPL. Everybody is looking forward to that stage. The statement coming from Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI that the IPL will happen at some stage, that's great news not only for Indian cricketers but for all cricketers around the world as well," Irfan Pathan said on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

I have my doubts regarding the T20 World Cup happening this year: Irfan Pathan

The window for the IPL to happen this year, according to reports, is 26th September to 8th November.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in late October down under, Irfan Pathan said that the likelihood of the multi-national event happening is very low because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It will take a lot of effort from Cricket Australia to provide a bio-secure environment for cricket to happen between so many nations in such a short span of time.

"A lot of people are talking about the World Cup happening in Australia, I have my doubts because in Australia, I have been there. These guys in Australia follow their rules very particularly. Even if it's the smallest rule, they go by the norm. They look after each and every situation. Getting quite a few games altogether, with the quarantine and everything, I think it looks very difficult," Irfan Pathan asserted.